Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Ga. delays opening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, at 3 p.m. the Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia was supposed to hold its opening day ceremony, but the weather has changed those plans.
Officers and Board of Directors of the Fair Association made the decision Tuesday afternoon.
Hopefully, if the weather clears up enough, the fair will open on Wednesday.
Once it does officially open, there will be rides, games, exhibits, animal exhibits, food and a children’s Halloween contest on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a Veteran’s Day Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 2, that will start at 11 a.m.
On Saturday night, you can attend the Demolition Derby which will start at 7 p.m.
The fair will run through Nov. 3.
