Bainbridge leaders need your input in city growth plan

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge leaders need your help in planning the city’s growth.
Leaders are working on a 10-year comprehensive plan for the City of Bainbridge.
They are looking for input from the public.
They want your ideas with everything from land use, recreational development to tax base funding.
“Our comp plan should be what our community is expecting of us as a government and so we do want feedback from them because we want to be able to provide what they see as needs," Crystal Hinds, Bainbridge community affairs director, said. "Our current comp plan is set to expire at the end of this year, so we’re needing to update it and make some changes to it for our next one.”
Hinds said residents have already come forward with ideas. Some of those ideas include access to the flint river along with wanting more hotels.
If you want to participate, you can learn more and take the survey.
