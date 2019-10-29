Ashburn man arrested in string of arsons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Ashburn man was arrested on a number of arson and other felony charges Monday, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Willie Fred Poke, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree arson, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and four counts of aggravated assault.
The charges stem from Poke’s alleged involvement in three Turner County fires that happened from Sept. 29 to Oct. 25.
The first fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 at 405 South Main Street in Ashburn. The 2,016 square-foot, 119-year-old structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.
The second fire occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 14 at 404 South Gordon Street in Ashburn. The fire was set to a storage building which then spread to a nearby occupied structure resulting in the four counts of Aggravated Assault. The storage building was completely destroyed.
The third fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at 331 South Main Street in Ashburn. The 2,432 square-foot, 121-year-old structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.
“Due to Mr. Poke’s repeated, life-threatening actions and destruction of historic homes, this arrest was a top priority for local and state law enforcement officials,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “I would like to applaud the investigators in my office, along with the City of Ashburn Police Department and the City of Ashburn Fire Department, for their hard work in bringing Mr. Poke to justice.”
