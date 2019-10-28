Waycross Police investigate shots fired at Wal-Mart overnight

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WTOC) - Waycross Police say a 19-year-old man is dead on Saturday morning after firing shots inside a Wal-Mart before turning the gun on himself.
Police say the man went inside the Wal-Mart at Memorial Drive around 1:00 a.m. Saturday and shot multiple times. Officers arrived within a minute and found the active shooter inside.
Police say the shooter turned the handgun on himself and pulled the trigger. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
No one else was injured and there is no known motive at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Waycross Police at 912-287-2291.
