Team of the Week: Lee County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans have been on a quest to see if they can find their third staight region title.
And this past Friday, they got one step closer.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Trojans and Wildcats had a hard fought game in Bazemore-Hyder this past Friday.
But in the end, the Trojans walked out with a 2-0 region record.
Head coach Dean Fabrizio said that he’s proud of his boys, but is also proud of everything taking place for the Trojans.
“Well, it was a great win," said Fabrizio. "A really exciting win. We came out ahead on the scoreboard, but both teams played well enough to win the game. No doubt. But our fan base, we had a great crowd out there at the game. Our players, our school, and our community. When you take that big win, with our softball team playing for the state championship today, it’s a great time for Lee County athletics.”
Lee County will take the field this Friday, against Houston County.
