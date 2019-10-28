1 suspect pleads guilty in Eldorado murder case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One person charged in the shooting death of an Eldorado storekeeper will not go to trial.
Nathaniel Day decided Monday morning to plead guilty to felony murder. The three other counts Day was facing — malice murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony — were dismissed by the state.
Akhtar “Oscar” Perveez was found dead inside the store after what appeared to be a robbery at the Eldorado Food Mart at US 41 South and Omega-Eldorado Road in July 2018.
Day is expected to receive life in prison, with the possibility of parole. Day is also expected to plead guilty in a Ben Hill County armed robbery case at a later date.
Two others charged in the murder are still slated for trial. Alexis McCrary’s trial is likely to be set for next year, according to officials. Caleb Day will have a court appearance on Nov. 22.
McCrary, Nathaniel Day and Caleb Day were all indicted in 2018 for malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Prosecutors told WALB that they have filed a death penalty notice for Caleb Day in this case.
