Parital verdict, mistrial for murder charges reached in Pelham trial

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict for some charges and a mistrial for others have been called in a Pelham murder trial.
Horace “Chucky” Ross III stood trial in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23. Ross was facing two malice murder charges, along with aggravated assault and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.
Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
A mistrial was declared for the malice murder charges after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
The retrial is scheduled for Jan. 13 and sentencing for the two charges he was found guilty of on Monday will be at a later date.
The jury deliberated for over 15 hours.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
