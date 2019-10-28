Lowndes residents respond to new law for county roads

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - It’s now been almost a year since the road collapsed on Carter Way.
Those who live in the neighborhood told WALB they were left without a proper way to get in and out of their neighborhood.
Lowndes County Commissioners have passed a new resolution. It will allow qualifying residents to turn their private roads over permanently for county management.
The road appears to be in pretty good condition, thanks to emergency maintenance done by the county.
WALB spoke to people who live in the area, who say they’re hoping the county will permanently take the road over.
“A ton bricks has been lifted. It’s just waiting now. What have we got to do?" said Cindy Patterson, who lives on Carter Way.
Patterson is just one of many who shared that she is thankful to see the county taking steps ahead of another road washout.
“We’ll sign whatever’s got to be signed. We’ll do whatever’s got to be done. It needs to be done," she said.
Patterson, alongside many others, said this assistance has been a long time coming.
“We were willing to give whatever it took, just to get our roads fixed," said Darlene Johnson.
Johnson said that she grew up in the community and the road issues have plagued them years.
“I just, not too long ago, fixed the front end of my truck because of the road and it’s wear and tear on our vehicle," she said.
Their vehicles aren’t the only reasons they have concerns.
“If a fire truck can’t get back here or an ambulance can’t get back here, it could be detrimental," said Patterson.
Many of them, like April Brooks, said they’re willing complete whatever requirements necessary to put a permanent solution in place.
“Everyone here has needed some help for many years,” said Brooks.
County leaders said while they have already passed this resolution, there are minor details that have be worked out in this process.
