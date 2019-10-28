Is it the flu or vaping-related illness? Why doctors say it could be difficult to tell apart

"When you do a flu test, it’s not 100 percent positive or negative, so you’re always going to have some false positives and false negatives. So with the flu, especially once you get into the season, then your index of suspicion basically is such that if someone is coming in with flu-like symptoms, they may very well be diagnosed as just the flu and not really evolve what’s going on with a vaping standpoint. So it’s going to be complicated as we get further into the season,” said Reynolds.