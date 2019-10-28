Interactive: Meet the Albany City Commission candidates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of candidates are running for one of three spots on the Albany City Commission in the November election.
Candidates are running for the mayor’s seat, Ward 4 and Ward 6 seats.
WALB also sat down with each candidate to discuss their individual platforms. Click each name to read their full candidate profile.
Mayor:
Ward 4
Ward 6
Bo Dorough, a candidate for Albany mayor, has not returned WALB’s multiple requests for an interview.
