Interactive: Meet the Albany City Commission candidates
Meet the candidates for the Albany City Commission. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | October 28, 2019 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 3:17 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of candidates are running for one of three spots on the Albany City Commission in the November election.

Candidates are running for the mayor’s seat, Ward 4 and Ward 6 seats.

WALB also sat down with each candidate to discuss their individual platforms. Click each name to read their full candidate profile.

Mayor:

Ward 4

Ward 6

Bo Dorough, a candidate for Albany mayor, has not returned WALB’s multiple requests for an interview.

