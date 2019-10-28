How young can kids safely be left on their own?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a question every parent has more than likely asked themselves, when is it okay to leave your child home alone? Every child is different and every situation may be different.
A new study by the University of Iowa asked hundreds of experts how old children should be before their parents leave them home alone.
A survey of 500 social workers found most of them agreed kids should be at least 12-years-old before they are left alone for four hours or more. The majority felt it would be neglect if the child was 10-years-old or younger, but only 11% felt that way if the child was 12. That is only as long as there were no injuries and there were no state laws on the topic.
"We found that social workers who participated in the study were significantly more likely to consider it child neglect when a child was left home alone if the child had suffered an injury, as compared to when they did not," Charles Jennissen, MD, FAAP, clinical professor and pediatric emergency medicine staff physician for the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City said.
Studies have shown that the lack of adult supervision contributes to more than 40% of U.S. pediatric injury-related deaths. They say that the results suggest the need for uniform guidelines and safety laws related to childhood supervision nationally, in order to direct social workers in their evaluation of potential cases of child neglect and to better protect children from harm.
"This study recognizes that there are critical connections between safety laws, advocates and professionals in child welfare, and families with small children," Gerene Denning, PhD, emeritus research scientist at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine said. "It takes partnership between all of these to prevent childhood injuries."
Experts say that every child is different and they advise parents to talk with their pediatricians.
To learn more information, view the full study by the American Academy of Pediatrics here.
