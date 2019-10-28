Homerville police looking for wanted man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is looking for a “dangerous fugitive” that assaulted an officer and fled, the department said in a release Monday.
Donterris Devon Brand, 26, aka “Bald Head,” was issued warrants for the incident that happened with police on Friday. Brand fled after a traffic stop near the Reddick Street Extension, police said.
He is wanted on the following outstanding warrants:
- Obstruction of an officer (felony)
- Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (felony)
- Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official (felony)
- Reckless driving
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Headlights required
Brand is described as 6′1 and weighs 170 pounds. He has ties to both Clinch and Coffee counties, according to police.
Brand is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Brand’s whereabouts is asked to call the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.