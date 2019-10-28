Cool to warm and tons of sun for your Monday. Clouds invade this evening with rising rain chances. Tuesday will be wet. Rain and thunder lasts into the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected into Halloween. Temperatures will be quite warm. In fact Halloween afternoon will rise into the mid 80s. A strong cold front arrives Friday morning and drops temps 15 to 25 degrees. By this weekend highs will only be in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.