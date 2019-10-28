Cullman Co. mother charged with murder after 2 children found dead

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two children who were found dead inside their home near Baileyton on Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Matt Gentry identified the victims as Alvaro Garcia, 3 and Taylor Garcia, 9.
The mother of the two boys has been charged with their murder. Sheriff Matt Gentry said after the 911 call came in around 2:30, there was a short search of the area for a possible suspect. They found that suspect, 32-year-old Sara Tapia, hiding in a field.
Investigators say Tapia tried to harm herself with the same knife that she used to take the life of her children. Police located the murder weapon not far from the home.
The father of the children came home and made the gruesome discovery. He immediately called the police.
The sheriff’s office says their dispatch received the call from the home on County Road 1718 around 2:30 on Saturday. Officials arrived to find the two deceased children.
Tapia is being held without bond.
