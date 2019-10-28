ASU grad moves up in military

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Erica Parham graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Erica Parham is a 2014 graduate of Martin Luther King Jr. High School, Lithonia, Ga. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Albany State University.
