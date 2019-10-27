Former Ft. Benning Ranger breaks world record near anniversary of mom’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired ranger from Fort Benning successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours. Brandon Tucker is the man who braved the challenge.
“He’s been working on it for about 14 months,” says Uncommon Athlete client Shannon Phillipps.
Every pull up raised a dollar for organizations that impact veterans. To break the record, Brandon completed 7,715 pull ups. The record was 7,600.
“I’ve done up to 15 hours in training, but I didn’t have a team. It was just me and my brother working and having this team really helped,” says Tucker.
“As long as we’re a team, that’s what’s behind this. To pull yourself up and pull others up. Teamwork makes the dream work,” says the brother, Dustin Tucker.
He states the purpose is to help uplift others like his mother uplifted him. He chose to do it on October 26th, because it’s the closest date he could get to the anniversary of his mom’s death.
“My mom passed away and my step dad was in a car accident and it was definitely a turning point,” says Brandon.
Shortly after his mother passing, Brandon lost his career as a ranger after he was also diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease. He mentioned he lost a lot of weight and became really sick. Despite these downfalls, he states that it’s not stopping him from making a difference for others.
“We sat down and we chose six non-profits that we believe in and feel like are a really good cause. I want to finish it. We did a whole year of training and it’s going to feel good to write something down, set a goal and achieve it,” says Brandon.
Since Tucker completed 7,715 pull ups, there will be a total of $7,715 donated to these six organizations:
Tucker says the world record is a way to honor those around him and his mother.
