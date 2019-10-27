Container ship removed from Tybee Island waters

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Tugboat crews have moved the ship and the waters around Tybee are now clear.
Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman took to Facebook to provide additional details about the incident.
A large container ship is stuck in the waters off the coast of Tybee Island on Saturday afternoon.
A representative with Coast Guard Jacksonville says that the ship experienced a “soft grounding”, saying that the craft lost propulsion and became stuck. The vessel is not listing, nor is it in the way of any other container ships arriving or departing from the port of Savannah.
Several tugboats have responded to the area and are working to move the vessel back into deeper waters.
