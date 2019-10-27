Body found buried in Toombs County identified as missing man, arrests made

TOOMBS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a buried body was found late Thursday turned out to be a missing man.
The body has been identified as Brandon Colson, 26. According to Sheriff Alvie Kight, Colson’s body was found in a makeshift grave in a wooded area off of Pondrosa Road.
Colson was reported missing on Oct. 6 by the Lyons Police Department. Since then, Lyons Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have conducted multiple interviews and gained information that led to the execution of a search warrant in the Ponderosa Road area.
Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Knight believes Colson was killed the day he went missing.
During the search, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Police Department, GBI, and GEMA used Cadaver dogs to locate the makeshift grave.
“There was an area with freshly turned dirt like it had been dug. But it was covered with large branches. In fact, several trees had been cut and laid over it,” said Knight.
Hollis Bryant, 24, and Israel Williams, 19, have both been charged with Felony Murder. Additional charges and arrests are pending as this is an active investigation.
The sheriff says they used a previous bench warrant for one of the suspects from a separate case to arrest him while they worked and obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect overnight. Both will have a first appearance hearing Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 478.374.6988, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912.526.6778, or the Lyons Police Department at 912.526.3638.
