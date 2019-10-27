Albany police investigating after teen shot

Albany Teen shot
By Kim McCullough | October 27, 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 11:55 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 500 block of Dellwood Avenue Saturday around 9 p.m.

Jacory Jordan, 17, was shot in the right hip, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, according to police.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.