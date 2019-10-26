Valdosta woman robbed at gunpoint in front of son

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A group of Valdosta women said they’re ready to move, after being attacked in their own home and in front of a child.
That group of women shared that they were in their house comfortably, when a group of men broke down their door and robbed them at gunpoint.
Police said it happened around midnight Thursday night, near the corner of Meadow Place and Forrest Street.
The group didn’t want to go on camera but shared that a group of four or five men broke down their door, hit two of the women with a gun, and stole their phones and a set of car keys.
We spoke to a woman who said her family lives in the neighborhood.
She's shocked to hear what happened.
“It’s kind of scary because my family lives here. My granddaughter lives here. I come here every day to meet her to get her off the bus and I just thought it was a safe neighborhood," said Paula Campbell.
The grandmother said she couldn’t imagine something like this happening to one of her own.
She maintains that it may now be time for additional security measures.
If you have any information, contact the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.
