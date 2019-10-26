Valdosta firefighters talk fire escape plan

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This month is National Fire Prevention Month.
Valdosta Fire Department wants to make sure you’re ready in case of an emergency.
The theme for this year is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape: Plan and Practice your Fire Escape.”
Tangelo Rowe, with the Valdosta Fire Department, wants to remind you that you can be your own hero and your family’s hero, by simply being prepared.
Rowe said you should always practice fire prevention.
In case a fire does happen, you need to know how to get out of your home or office quickly.
“The fire does happen, we want people to know how to get out. So we want to plan ahead. We want to plan our escape, whether we’re going to use doors and if we can’t use doors then we need to know how to operate and get out of windows," said Rowe.
Rowe shared that they would rather you be prepared and not need it, than need it and not be prepared.
She suggests families sit down with their children, and entire household, to make sure everyone is well-versed on the fire escape plan.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.