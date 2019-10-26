Townhall meeting set to teach residents how to prevent crime this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are only a few weeks away, which makes this the perfect time to learn how to protect your homes while you’re away.
If you have any concerns about crime this holiday season, you will have the chance to talk to law enforcement officials Saturday morning.
City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall to discuss how to keep your home safe during this time of year.
A lot of residents probably go away for the holidays to visit family and vacation.
This means your homes and possessions are oftentimes left unattended.
Criminals are on the lookout for families leaving this time of year.
“Unfortunately when we get to the holidays, residents get relaxed, but at the same time, that’s when we see a spike in activity like crimes and other things in the community,” said Howard.
You’ll be able to ask questions and get tips from the Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
The meeting is on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
