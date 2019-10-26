Scholarship allows students to be the first in their families to go to college

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five students will be the first in their families to go to college thanks to a scholarship.
The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) is able to offer five rising ninth graders $10,000 each.
If they keep their grades up and don't get into any trouble, they'll have that money from the Reach Scholarship by the time they graduate high school.
Schools in the University System of Georgia will even match these scholarships.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said it’s a way to motivate students before they become seniors in high school.
“They have to keep good grades in high school, finish high school, not get into any trouble and stay crime and drug-free overall. Knowing that that’s added motivation to try your best, knowing when you graduate, you’ll have at least a $10,000 scholarship to go to school,” said Dyer.
The scholarships are apart of a DCSS and the Georgia Student Finance Commission partnership.
This year, Synovus Bank donated the money on behalf of the school system.
