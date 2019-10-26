Project Safe Neighborhoods works to prosecute violent criminals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The US Attorney’s Office is working to prosecute violent criminals in Albany.
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charlie Peeler, sat down with WALB News 10 on Friday.
Peeler's initiative is called Project Safe Neighborhoods.
His office works with the Dougherty District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies.
Peeler said the goal of Project Safe is to identify the people he calls “trigger pullers.”
He said, while there are actually a small number of people committing violent crimes, they’re looking for those with long criminal histories and gang involvement.
The office wants to prosecute the most violent criminals in the most violent neighborhoods.
“What we have found is it’s really a small number of people who are creating the most violence. And if we can identify those people, those trigger pullers, in the neighborhood, and we can remove them, then we can really turn a neighborhood, apartment complex or shopping center district,” said Peeler.
Peeler reinvented Project Safe two years ago.
Now, his office meets with law enforcement once a month.
Peeler said the next steps are just to keep their foot on the gas, continue to meet and identify those trigger pullers.
