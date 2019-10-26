Paint the Town Pink event celebrates Breast Cancer survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia city held a sweet event to let breast cancer survivors know they’re not alone.
Albany’s Recreation and Parks department hosted Paint the Town Pink on Friday.
The event was full of people who are breast cancer survivors and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
However, there were smiles everywhere.
People danced, sang, participated in raffles and raised money for Horizons Community Solutions.
“Sometimes the pain gets so bad, that you just need to smile and see other people who are smiling for you to let you know, you’re not in this fight alone,” said Tee Taylor, the event organizer.
A few men known in the community, like WALB News 10′s John Barron, even dressed in their pink and walked in a fashion show for the cause.
Taylor said she’s already excited for next year’s event.
