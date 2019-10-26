Jeers for Harvey Weinstein at NYC actors showcase

TW: Harvey Weinstein. Last night I was booked to perform stand-up on a variety show at Downtime Bar NYC in Lower East Side, sponsored by an organization for artists Actor's Hour - A Speakeasy for Artists! (Fundraiser Underground Edition) They film their events, and it seemed like a great opportunity for me to get a tape. I brought my new 10 min. set, excited to work it out in a warm room of my peers. Instead I found the boogeyman himself, Harvey Weinstein, sitting at a reserved table with his friends. He was INVITED by Actors Hour—I’m told that he was specifically invited by their founder, Alexandra Laliberte. I saw he was there right away, but no one in the room was saying anything out loud. I learned from a whisper that Weinstein was invited to Actors Hour’s last event as well, and that he would not be asked to leave. A few audience members seemed terrified into silence while others were unaffected or even seemed to admire him. The few performers before me said nothing about it on stage. I whispered to an audience member, “I have to say something, right?” She said “No, don’t—” and looked away. At this point I was in total shock, but I really really wanted to get this new tape! I got on stage and tried my best to address him before carrying on with my set. I l was boo’d and told to “shut up” by men in the back of the room. I was shaking and hot-faced the entire time, in a traumatized state from my own experiences as a survivor of rape. I’ve literally had nightmares about seeing Harvey Weinstein in New York, the way I have nightmares about Stephen King’s It or Freddy Krueger. And he was 50 feet away from me, staring with shark eyes, surrounded by his allies. After I went up, the next few performers also did not address It. One comic seemed to want to make fun of ME by saying “I’d like to address an elephant in the room too. Is the producer of Goodwill Hunting here? That’s a great movie.” During the show’s intermission a brave as hell woman (who I do not know the name of!) finally yelled out and cried, demanding that Harvey Weinstein be asked to leave. She was kicked out instead. I left with her and bad ass Amber Rollo who called Harvey Weinstein a fucking monster, only to be called a “cunt” by his friend and also escorted out. I later learned that the emcee of the show was one of the people who boo’d me. He told someone that I shouldn’t have brought it up unless I was going to be funny and make everyone comfortable. To be clear, I don’t want to make anyone comfortable about this. I was uncomfortable. I am still uncomfortable. I have no idea why an organization created to support actors is protecting a man who has raped, blackmailed and ruined the careers of actors, but I do not regret speaking out against that. I really wish I could’ve said more, or been more funny, but this is what I said. I'll post the rest of the set at some point just to prove that SOME of it was funny 😁 But really, fuck them and fuck Downtime Bar ❤️these are NOT safe spaces for artists. Please do NOT support them. Support survivors and believe them. Here's Actors Hour's website by the way, in case you want to send them a note. https://www.actorshour.com/