3 injured in Wilcox Co. shooting

WILCOX CO., Ga. (WALB) - Three people were airlifted in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning, according to Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers.
Rodgers told WALB News 10 that they were dispatched to a shots fired call on Commerce Street West in Pineview.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Rodgers said they found a brother and sister inside the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff said they received information that there was a third victim. Rodgers said they discovered the third victim was being taken to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville by a personal vehicle. Rodgers said law enforcement was able to catch up to the vehicle and speak with the third victim.
The brother and sister were both airlifted to a hospital in Macon, according to Rodgers. He also told WALB News 10 that all three victims were in critical condition at the time they were all taken to the hospital but they were all also conscious at the time. Rodgers said he was told that the third victim was also airlifted to a hospital in Macon from Taylor Regional.
The sheriff said investigators believe all three victims were shot inside the home, where they all live together. He also said they believe this was an isolated incident between the three shooting victims.
Rodgers also said there is a child that lived in the home, but the child was at school when the shooting occurred. He said the child is in the care of family members and the Division of Child and Family Services has been contacted.
Deputies recovered the two guns involved in the shooting, Rogers reported.
The sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the two agencies are continuing to investigate the shooting together.
Sheriff Rodgers told WALB News 10 that he wanted to thank the GBI and deputies for their quick response and great work in this case.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322.
