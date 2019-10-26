Game of the Week: Lee County @ Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County, Valdsota rivalry is a young one.
But, it's one that carries a lot of weight.
Last year, the Trojans served the Wildcats a devastating loss.
But, it’s a new year and the Wildcats are looking to secure their third region win, tonight.
And that's, why they're our game of the week.
The Trojans and Wildcats combine for the last three state championships in 6-A.
Both teams remain undefeated in their region.
In their nine match-ups, Valdosta has won all but one.
In that game, Lee County defeated the Wildcats 63-7.
Valdsota's Head Coach Alan Rodemaker says they'll have to do a lot to forget about that loss.
“I’ve been telling our kids all week, you’ve got to do something that week that’s going to erase those 63 points. So, we’ve had a good week of practice and we’ve got a couple days left," said Rodemaker. "So, I’m excited about the opportunity to face them again. But, they’re an excellent team and they have been, you know they’re back-to-back state champions. They’re undefeated in region play right now. Lee County’s, Lee County and we’re excited just to be in this game and have a chance at the region championship.”
“You know, they’ve got a great quarterback in Tate Rodemaker and they’ve got a host of really athletic kids that play really really so, we’re going to have to be real disciplined on defense because if we make a mistake they can certainly exploit it," said Lee County Head Coach, Dean Fabrizio. "Offensively, we’ve got to continue to be real efficient, take advantage of the opportunities when we get them. You’ve got two teams ranked in the top four in the state so, no matter how you slice it, it’s going to be a big game.”
Two power house teams going at it, tonight... both looking to get the upper hand in this region.
