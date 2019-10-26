DCSS reacts to national SNAP proposal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fallout from a proposed plan to change the food-stamp program has made it’s way to South Georgia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates, if those changes are implemented, half a million students could lose access to free school lunches. That’s a major concern in our area since many South Georgia families rely on those benefits for food.
WALB News 10 spoke with leaders with the Dougherty County School System about their plan to prepare.
“As a whole, it can impact students nationwide. For us here in the Dougherty County School district, we are actually in the process of the renewal of this pot of funds from the federal government. We will not be impacted probably for at least another four years. If the policy does go through, we would then have to review whatever preview policy and procedures we had in place when parents actually had to apply," Dougherty County Director of Communications, LaKisha Bryant Bruce said.
Advocates say it closes "loopholes" that lets people who do not meet guidelines get public assistance.
Consumer advocates say the option helps low-income working Americans get the help they need.
