Chehaw Park brings Halloween fun with ‘Spooktacular’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s only a few days until Halloween. If you or your family are looking for some Halloween fun, you might want to visit Chehaw Park.
The park is asking for everyone to join them for a day full of fun for all ages.
Costumes are not a requirement but they are strongly suggested.
Jackie Entz who serves as the Director of Education, spoke with us about some of the spooky but not scary features you can look forward to.
“Tomorrow, I am extremely excited for Spooktacular. It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. concentrated in the zoo plaza. We will also have a costumes contest so we encourage everyone to come in costume. For those of you that are worried ‘Oh we don’t want to be scared’ it’s just spooky, not scary," Entz told WALB News 10.
For those who are very well dressed, they could win a one-year family membership to the Chewhaw Park and Zoo.
