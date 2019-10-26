Albany police draining pond in search for missing man

Curtis Roberts has been missing since the beginning of October, according to the department’s post on Facebook. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | October 26, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 1:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Curtis Roberts has been missing since the beginning of October, according to the department’s post on Facebook.

Law enforcement is now searching a holding pond in East Albany after receiving a tip that Roberts was seen near the pond at Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue.

Law enforcement is now searching a holding pond in East Albany after receiving a tip that Roberts was seen near the pond at Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roberts, you’re urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.

