Albany police draining pond in search for missing man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Curtis Roberts has been missing since the beginning of October, according to the department’s post on Facebook.
Law enforcement is now searching a holding pond in East Albany after receiving a tip that Roberts was seen near the pond at Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roberts, you’re urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.