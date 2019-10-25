Wild Adventures offers free admission for kids over the weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering some free family fun for children this weekend.
This Sunday, children ages nine and under will receive free admission into the park with a paying adult or season pass holder.
This is the final weekend for the Halloween festivities, including Kid-O-Ween and Terror in the Wild until next year.
We spoke to Stephanie Barden, with their team, who shared that you don’t want to miss out on the fun.
“Our terror in the wild event is a really popular event but we don’t recommend that one for kids under 12. The way that we make sure that everybody has got something to do out here is our kid Halloween event. Offering free admission to kids nine and under on Sunday is a way that we can make sure to get everybody out here so that everybody can have a little bit of fun at the Halloween event," said Barden.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the park will offer trick-or-treating, costume parades and more.
Park officials shared that they look forward to sharing the excitement of Kid-O-Ween with even more families during the final weekend.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.