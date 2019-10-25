Week 10: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features a 6A clashing between Valdosta and Lee County. The Trojans are looking to find their triple crown in the region while the Wildcats look to regain their status as the best in Region 1. In the nine meetings between the two, the Wildcats hold an 8 and 1 record, but last year’s 63 to 7 loss, makes this year’s matchup a revenge meeting for Valdosta.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Lee County @ Valdosta
- Tift County @ Colquitt County
- Lowndes @ Camden County
- Coffee @ Houston County
- Harris County @ Thomas County Central
- Warner Robins @ Bainbridge
- Cairo @ Americus-Sumter
- Westover @ Dougherty
- Monroe @ Cook
- Worth County @ Crisp County
- Berrien @ Thomasville
- Fitzgerald @ Early County
- Baconton @ Stewart County
- Calhoun County @ Pelham
- Terrell County @ Mitchell County
- Randolph-Clay @ Seminole County
- Clinch County @ Lanier County
- Wilcox County @ Irwin County
- Atkinson County @ Turner County
- Brookwood @ Tiftarea
- Southland @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Terrell Academy @ Heritage
- Loganville @ Valwood
- Flint River @ Westwood
- Skipstone Academy @ Sherwood Christian
