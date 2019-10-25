Week 10: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features a 6A clashing between Valdosta and Lee County. The Trojans are looking to find their triple crown in the region while the Wildcats look to regain their status as the best in Region 1. In the nine meetings between the two, the Wildcats hold an 8 and 1 record, but last year’s 63 to 7 loss, makes this year’s matchup a revenge meeting for Valdosta.