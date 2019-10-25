Valdosta police investigate home invasion

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About midnight Thursday, October 25, a home invasion was reported on Meadow Place in Valdosta, according to a release from the Valdosta Police Department.
Valdosta Police officers responded to a home in the 1600 Block of Meadow Place to investigate.
Four women at the residence told officers that several men they did not know forced their way into the home. The armed criminals demanded property from them.
They took off from the crime scene, leaving one of the women with superficial injuries.
Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the incident location.
The release did not indicate a description of the invaders, or whether they got away with any property from the victims.
This incident is actively being investigated. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
