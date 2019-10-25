Valdosta doctor await sentencing in healthcare fraud case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The sentencing hearing for two men accused of healthcare fraud is in recess.
A Valdosta doctor, Doug Moss, was convicted of healthcare fraud in May.
His physician assistant, Shawn Tywon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
A big point of contention in the courtroom was how much money should be considered as a part of this sentencing.
Moss was found guilty of falsifying Medicare and Medicaid claims.
Both he and Tywon are being sentenced for their involvement.
The problem is that Moss billed them for more than $6.7 million worth of work and received more than $2.5 million.
This included work that he either routinely did not perform himself, or that Tywon completed and billed under the doctor’s name.
The defense questioned whether the entire $6.7 million should be considered at Thursday’s hearing, as Moss did not collect that amount in full.
The prosecution argued that under precedent, it should be included as it relates to the amount he was responsible for falsely claiming.
