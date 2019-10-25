Tift County hosts Hometown Connection

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Municipal Association is holding a Georgia town connection to honor Tift County’s progress in business ventures.
This is the first time the county is hosting the event.
Its purpose is to bring city leaders together and learn more about what the county has done.
“Our overall purpose for the Hometown Connection is to bring about our city, our community, the City of Tifton. And we are actually collaborating with our county government and the City of Ty Ty and the City of Omega. This particular year, our Hometown Connection will feature what we are calling a taste of Tifton," said Marketing Director Brandon Howard.
