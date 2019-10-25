Suspect arrested in Dawson Subway armed robbery

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man suspected of robbing a Subway store in Dawson Thursday morning has been arrested.
Dawson Police Chief Tommy Poupard, said Ja’Borry Burt, 23, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Subway on Forrester Drive was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect described as being 6′0, with a slim build and was wearing a dark hoodie who also had a light-colored bag.
Police told WALB News 10 that Burt is being charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and has been booked into the Terrell County Jail.
We are working to get Burt's mugshot.
Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.
