Students learn about career alternatives at Wiregrass

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 600 students visited Wiregrass Technical College on Thursday to explore options outside of traditional four-year universities.
Organizers invited area high school and middle school students to campus to participate in a variety of educational STEM and manufacturing activities.
Brooke Jaramillo said that organizers partnered with a variety of groups across industries to show students their options and make sure they know what’s available across the community.
“Wiregrass offers a multitude of programs that really have a strong connection to each industry where students can come to Wiregrass, graduate, get an awesome job making great salaries, where they can provide for their families and give back to our community," said Jaramillo.
Students participated in activities with robots, dry ice, and electrical training.
Jaramillo shared that they have done this event traditionally for years and they plan to continue with it in the future.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.