State Supreme Court denies motion by death-row inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The state’s highest court has rejected an appeal from Ray Jefferson Cromartie for new DNA testing and a new trial.
In its release the court wrote:
The Clerk of this Court is directed to transmit the remittitur in this case immediately. Upon electronic receipt of the remittitur via this Court’s docketing system, the Clerk of the Superior Court of Thomas County is directed to file the remittitur immediately.
Because jurisdiction has rested in this Court during the pendency of Cromartie’s application for discretionary appeal and will continue to rest in this Court until the remittitur is filed in the trial court, see OCGA §§ 5-6-35 (h), 5-6-45 (a), Cromartie’s motion for a stay of execution pending disposition of the application we now deny is dismissed as moot.
All the Justices concur, except Justice Warren, who did not rule.
Cromartie is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. He was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of Richard A. Slysz, a store clerk in Thomasville.
