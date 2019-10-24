Rain chances return Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Thursday, cloudy skies continue. A stray shower is possible. Tonight, cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will feature cloudy skies throughout the region. Scattered showers are possible during the morning hours. We should see a break in the action by midday and may even see some peaks of sun. Scattered showers and storms will once again redevelop later in the afternoon. Rain coverage is 40%. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
The rain chances stick around into the weekend. Off-and-on scattered shower and storm chances are likely both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm into the low 80s both days. Rain coverage is expected around 50%.
Rain chances stick around for most of the next week.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air will filter into the area by Thursday behind a cold front.
