Harlem Globetrotters heading to Albany for 'Pushing the Limits’ 2020 World Tour

By Kim McCullough | October 25, 2019 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 5:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to the Albany Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The tour will include big moments for fans including a live world record attempt at each game and a glow in the dark performance, according to a release.

Also, as part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.


"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception. Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!"

Lou Dunbar, Head Coach and Globetrotter legend


Ticket prices range from $18 to $65, plus fees, depending on seat options.

Magic Passes are also available for a 30 minute, interactive event from 5:30 p.m to 6 p.m. Those tickets are $20 plus fees for general admission.

To purchase tickets for the “Pushing the Limits” show, click here. For Magic Passes, click here.

