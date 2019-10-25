Harlem Globetrotters heading to Albany for 'Pushing the Limits’ 2020 World Tour

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to the Albany Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.
The tour will include big moments for fans including a live world record attempt at each game and a glow in the dark performance, according to a release.
Also, as part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.
Ticket prices range from $18 to $65, plus fees, depending on seat options.
Magic Passes are also available for a 30 minute, interactive event from 5:30 p.m to 6 p.m. Those tickets are $20 plus fees for general admission.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.