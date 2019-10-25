Georgia under Level 1 drought

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Level 1 Drought Response declaration from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been issued because of worsening drought conditions throughout the state, according to a press release.
Public water utilities in 103 counties are required to begin a public information campaign to help residents better understand drought, its impact on water supplies and the need for water conservation.
The drought has affected the state with conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought, according to the federal government’s U.S. Drought Monitor.
“This serves as a reminder for all Georgians to use water wisely,” said EPD Director Richard Dunn. “It also gives public water systems an opportunity to educate their customers on the importance of water conservation.”
In addition, the outdoor water use schedule required under the Water Stewardship Act of 2010 remains in place. It limits outdoor water use year-round to the hours between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., according to a release.
The following activities may be done at any time of day under a Level 1 Drought Response:
- Irrigation of personal food gardens may be done at any time of day
- Irrigation of new and replanted plant, seed or turf may be done at any time of day for 30 days after installation
- Drip irrigation or irrigation using soaker hoses may be done at any time of day
- Hand watering with a hose with automatic cutoff or handheld container may be done at any time of day
You can read more on the several expectations of the drought limitation here.
And to see when wetter weather is expected to provide some relief for Southwest Georgia, visit WALB’s First Alert Weather page.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.