Flint River cleanup scheduled for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) announced Friday that its annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River will take place Saturday.
Volunteers are asked to meet Saturday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m. Bank Walkers should meet at the Welcome Center, at 112 North Front Street, while those with canoes or kayaks should meet at the Georgia Power dam.
Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams, and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
“Water is our planet’s most precious resource”, said Judy Bowles, Executive Director of KADB, “and it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens as well as for our abundant wildlife population.”
The event sponsor is MillerCoors, and the event partners are Flint RiverKeeper, Jones Ecological Research Center, and Lee County Rivers Alive.
For more information, or to register, call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 302-3098.
