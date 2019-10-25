A Warmer and more humid Today with showers and even an isolated thunderstorms. Most favored time will be afternoon and evening. Even a better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front slides through Sunday. Showers should end by morning and sunshine lasts through Monday. Morning temperatures cool from near 70 to near 60. Rain chances return mid week as our next front approaches.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
