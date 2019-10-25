Doctor: ‘We have had a handful of men who have had breast cancer’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and new research shows men are also at risk.
Dr. Joel Johnson is a general surgeon at Tift Regional medical center as well as the director for Tift Comprehensive Breast Center.
“It does occur, you just have to be aware of it,” Johnson said.
Dr. Johnson said many years of medical research on the topic shows that it isn’t as uncommon as many would think, especially for men.
“Most people are not looking for it but I think most men are aware if they develop a lump that they need to have it checked out,” said Johnson.
Dr. Johnson said that the disease is normally found in women but over the years, he has encountered men with breast cancer as well.
“We have had a handful of men who have had breast cancer, but by far there are many more in women,” said Johnson.
Dr. Johnson explained that although it is rare, every so often a man in Southwest Georgia would come up to the hospital for breast cancer treatment.
“Out of 100 breast cancers that we see on an annual basis, here we may have one male every four to five years,” explained Johnson.
Johnson explained what men and women can do to try to prevent the disease from developing.
“Maintain a normal body weight, try to avoid excessive alcohol and fatty foods are also a risk factor for breast cancer,” said Johnson.
For those who have family members who have or had the disease, they could also still be at risk.
“Any family members that has it or had it at a young age then you have to be concerned that it could be a gene is causing the abnormality and it could also occur in a man,” said Dr. Johnson.
Johnson encourages everyone to stay up to date on their annual checkups and if you feel something wrong, you should call your doctor.
“We encourage folks to get checked if they have any type of abnormality and be aware of the disease. It is a very common disease in women, not nearly as common in men but certainly if the individual is having problems with their breast,” said Dr. Johnson.
