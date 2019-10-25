Crisp Co. administrator retires

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County administrator is retiring after seven years of service.
Tom Patton said finding a replacement isn’t the hard part but making sure they can lead will be the biggest challenge.
Patton said this is his third job in local government.
Building relationships with the people in the community is one of the many benefits he said is something he’ll miss the most.
“It will be nice to already have somebody that has already got experience in local government. Leadership, management skills, budgeting, budgeting is a big part of what we do. I’m going to miss the people the most. They’re some great people in Crisp County, they really are. That is what I’m going to miss the most, I’m going to miss the daily interaction with them. I am going to go spend time with the grandkids and great grandkids," said Patton.
Patton said they’ve already selected their top three candidates for the position.
It is now up to commissioners and the city manager to make the final decision.
Patton said he’ll train the next administrator for at least two weeks before leaving.
