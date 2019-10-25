City of Albany talks annual Christmas Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’ll be more activities for the entire family at Albany’s 29th Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade.
That includes different vendors, bungee jump rides, carnival rides, a Christmas village, and ice skating.
If you want to be in the parade or a vendor, you’re asked log on to albanyga.gov.
Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins says they are looking for all kinds of different vendors, like arts and crafts, food, and informational.
Gaskins hopes everyone will come out to the event.
“It is our way of saying thank you. It brings, it creates a sense of place for the community. Every great community every great city has a wonderful Christmas celebration and Albany certainly fits the bill for that celebration as well," says Gaskins.
The festivities will start on Saturday, December 7th and will go from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
