State rests as Pelham murder trial begins third day

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The state rested its case against Horace “Chucky” Ross III, early Thursday morning in Mitchell County Superior Court in the trial’s third day.
The defense will put on its case, and Ross is expected to testify.
Ross is standing trial for the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23. The men were found shot to death in Pelham in December 2018.
Ross is facing two murder charges, along with aggravated assault and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.
Defense attorneys asked for reconsideration of their earlier motion for a mistrial, after statements made by a Pelham police investigator at Wednesday’s proceeding.
He referred to a previous incident in which Ross was shot in a drive-by shooting in April 2017. Investigators said he reported it to police, but hours later, he drove by someone else’s home and “did a drive-by” on them.
Pelham’s investigator was back on the stand Thursday finishing up this testimony because the judge denied the mistrial motion.
Prosecutors called their last witness, who saw the shooting happen outside his home on Cannon Street.
He said he saw a car ride past his home, stop, the person got out and started shouting. The witness said he couldn’t really see the face but knew the person had short hair.
Prosecutors asked him to point out the person in the courtroom, but he said he couldn’t because he didn’t remember the face. He was asked this twice and couldn’t look at Ross and say he was the shooter.
The witness said someone he knows said it was Ross. He says he knew of the shooter because he’d seen him around town and knows his grandfather, but could not positively identify Ross.
After the state rested, Ross’ attorney called for another renewed motion for mistrial, over the last two witnesses. The judge immediately denied this, sand this would make the third time and it’s not happening.
David Atwell, of the South Ga Judicial Circuit is the prosecuting attorney. Albany Attorney Chevene B. King, Jr. represents Ross.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is covering the trial and she’ll provide updates as the trial progresses.
