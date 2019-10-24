Prosecutors seek death penalty in Eldorado murder trial

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - One of three people charged in the death of an Eldorado store owner may be facing the death penalty if convicted.
Akhtar “Oscar” Perveez was found dead inside the store after what appeared to be a robbery at the Eldorado Food Mart at US 41 South and Omega-Eldorado Road on July 30 of 2018.
Alexis McCrary, Nathaniel Day, and Caleb Day were all indicted in 2018 for malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
On Wednesday, prosecutors told WALB that they have filed a death penalty notice for Caleb in this case.
Prosecutors also said a Trueallele hearing was held Wednesday in Nathaniel’s case. The judge ruled that the DNA evidence would be admissible in the trial.
Nathanial’s trial is expected to start next week.
