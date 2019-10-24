Patticake House speaks on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia child advocacy center said cases like Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney are just one part of the massive war on child abuse.
This after two children were found murdered nationally this week.
Child advocates urge the community to speak up when it comes to matters of protecting children.
It was a heartbreaking discovery for many, 10 days after her kidnapping, the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney was found in a landfill Tuesday.
“Just thrown away like trash. But these children’s lives mean something,” said Mellissa Wood, manager and senior forensic interviewer for the Patticake House.
The Patticake House is a child advocacy center in Tifton. They said cases like McKinney’s aren’t as common as they use to be.
“What we see mainly here at the Patticake House are cases where it involved the family. It is someone that is known to the family or part of the family that is actually harming our children,” Wood explained.
Police said the two suspects arrested are not connected to Kamille’s family. They also said the suspects have priors of child pornography and kidnapping.
“With that, our judicial system has got to work better to keep those people away from society and away from victimizing any of the children,” Wood said.
In another case, the body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams in South Carolina was found in a landfill Friday.
“There are so many of these cases that are happening and plaguing our country,” said Wood.
Police charged a man with murder in Adams’ case.
The two suspects in McKinney’s case have been charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
Wood said they all deserve the maximum sentence.
“We fight for children’s rights here. We are child advocates and we want every child to receive the justice that they deserve,” said Wood.
The Patticake House offers “Darkness to Light Stewards of Children” training. It’s a free class that teaches the signs of child abuse and what to look for.
The building for a new domestic violence shelter in Tifton is nearing completion.
Ruth’s Cottage has been looking to expand for some time now. The organization broke ground on the project in December of last year.
On Wednesday, crews were working on the outside bricking and the inside insulation of the building.
Ruth’s Cottage Executive Director Nancy Bryan said this is a major investment for Tift County.
“The Tifton Judicial Circuit has been in great need of a larger shelter facility and a more safe facility for staff. We’ve been operating out of five different locations for a long time. This is going to put all of our adult victim services under one roof and it will increase our capacity to serve in our emergency domestic violence shelter by literally doubling the number of beds that we will have available,” explained Bryan.
The organization is still raising funds for the interior furnishings.
